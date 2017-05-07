Blackburn Rovers drop into the third tier of English football for the first time in 37 years, despite a final-day win over Brentford at Griffin Park.

Blackburn Rovers have dropped into the third tier of English football, despite a valiant 3-1 away win at Brentford on a dramatic final day in the Championship.

The 1995 Premier League winners did all they possibly could at Griffin Park, earning a second victory on the spin and stretching their unbeaten end to the campaign to five matches.

In the end victories for Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City elsewhere confirmed Rovers' fate, however, meaning that Tony Mowbray's men will play League One football next season for the first time in 37 years.

Rovers started the day occupying the final relegation spot, level with Forest who battled to a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at the City Ground.

Birmingham were the other side at risk of facing the drop, having slumped down the table since Gary Rowett's departure in December, but new boss Harry Redknapp ensured that survival was confirmed with a 1-0 triumph at Bristol City.

Elsewhere on the final day, Brighton & Hove Albion were pegged back late on by Aston Villa in the West Midlands to gift the Championship title to Newcastle United, who were 3-0 winners over Barnsley.

Reading will now take on Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday face Huddersfield Town in the playoffs for that final promotion berth.

At the other end of the division, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic were already confirmed down before a ball was kicked on Sunday afternoon.