Nice reportedly decide to join Celtic in the race to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Roberts has spent the past 16 months on loan at Celtic, and the Scottish Premiership champions are keen to secure another deal for the England Under-21 international.

According to The Sun, Nice are keen on taking the 20-year-old to France on a season-long loan deal and talks have already taken place between the parties.

After their third-place finish in Ligue 1, Nice will feature in the qualifying rounds for next season's Champions League, something which may appeal to Roberts.

While he has made just three substitute appearances for City, Roberts has gone on to score 17 goals from 60 outings for Celtic in all competitions.