Celtic face competition from Nice for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts?

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Nice reportedly decide to join Celtic in the race to sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has reportedly started to attract interest from Nice.

Roberts has spent the past 16 months on loan at Celtic, and the Scottish Premiership champions are keen to secure another deal for the England Under-21 international.

According to The Sun, Nice are keen on taking the 20-year-old to France on a season-long loan deal and talks have already taken place between the parties.

After their third-place finish in Ligue 1, Nice will feature in the qualifying rounds for next season's Champions League, something which may appeal to Roberts.

While he has made just three substitute appearances for City, Roberts has gone on to score 17 goals from 60 outings for Celtic in all competitions.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
