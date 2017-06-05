Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21s

England announce their 23-man squad for the Under-21 European Championship, with Chelsea pair Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Isaiah Brown two players to miss out.

Chelsea pair Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Isaiah Brown have both been left out of the England Under-21s squad for the European Championship.

Loftus-Cheek had been a regular in the side throughout their efforts to qualify for the tournament in Poland, but he has been ruled out of the competition through injury.

Brown had also been part of the group named by Aidy Boothroyd but after being assessed in training, a decision has been made to leave the attacker out of the team, just a week after he helped Huddersfield Town to promotion to the Premier League.

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts - who has featured in 47 games for Celtic this season - has also been left out by Boothroyd ahead of games Sweden, Slovakia and hosts Poland.

The other pair to be omitted are Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and left-sided Southampton player Sam McQueen.

Full squad: Angus Gunn, Jonathan Mitchell, Jordan Pickford; Calum Chambers, Ben Chilwell, Kortney Hause, Rob Holding, Mason Holgate, Dominic Iorfa, Alfie Mawson, Jack Stephens, Matt Targett, Lewis Baker, Nathaniel Chalobah, Jack Grealish, Will Hughes, John Swift, James Ward-Prowse, Tammy Abraham, Demarai Gray, Jacob Murphy, Nathan Redmond, Patrick Roberts, Cauley Woodrow