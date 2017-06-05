New Transfer Talk header

Celtic looking to secure Patrick Roberts return?

Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic are reportedly keen on bringing Patrick Roberts back to the club after he impressed during an 18-month loan spell in Glasgow.
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:16 UK

Celtic have reportedly signalled their intent to try to re-sign Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

The 20-year-old has just completed a successful 18-month loan period in Glasgow, with 11 goals coming in 47 appearances in all competitions last season.

Roberts is now back at City but according to The Mirror, Celtic are exploring ways in which the playmaker can return north of the border before the start of the next campaign.

It has been suggested that Pep Guardiola is an admirer of Roberts but with first team opportunities likely to be few and far between, he may be open to parting ways should they receive an acceptable offer.

That would need to be close to the £12m which City shelled out for Roberts in 2015, but it has been claimed that Celtic's opening bid is only in the region of £5m.

Roberts has only made three substitute appearances for City since leaving Fulham.

Your Comments
Celtic looking to secure Patrick Roberts return?
