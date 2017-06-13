Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stay

New Transfer Talk header

Leigh Griffiths says that he intends on remaining at Celtic for the next campaign, despite being linked with a move to the Premier League.
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has revealed that he is keen to repay the faith shown in him by manager Brendan Rodgers.

After his stunning double for Scotland against England on Saturday evening, Griffiths was soon linked with a switch to the Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United said to be interested.

However, despite largely playing second fiddle to Moussa Dembele over the past 10 months, the forward wants to remain in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old is quoted by the Daily Record: "I have got a great manager behind me. He sees me day in and day out. That's why he has stuck with me. He was frustrated when I was injured, but I got a run of games towards the end of the season.

"Even then, people say I am going to be out the door. I'll keep battering the doors down to show I am good enough to stay in the Celtic squad."

Griffiths has previously spent time in English football with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he scored 12 goals in 31 appearances.

expand
 