Report: Leigh Griffiths on radar of Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion

Leigh Griffiths in action for Celtic on February 19, 2015
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is thought to be a transfer target for Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.
Monday, June 12, 2017

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

The Scotland striker has scored 64 goals in 95 league games for the Hoops and also bagged an impressive brace of free kicks against England on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, the Magpies and the Baggies are both keen on Griffiths as they look to strengthen their attacks ahead of the new Premier League season.

The report also suggests that Celtic, who typically play one striker and also have Moussa Dembele on their books, might be willing to do business at around £6m.

The 26-year-old forward joined Celtic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
