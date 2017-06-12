Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is thought to be a transfer target for Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.

The Scotland striker has scored 64 goals in 95 league games for the Hoops and also bagged an impressive brace of free kicks against England on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, the Magpies and the Baggies are both keen on Griffiths as they look to strengthen their attacks ahead of the new Premier League season.

The report also suggests that Celtic, who typically play one striker and also have Moussa Dembele on their books, might be willing to do business at around £6m.

The 26-year-old forward joined Celtic from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2014.