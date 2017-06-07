New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?

A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
© Getty Images
Celtic are reportedly told to increase their offer for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes after Cardiff City improved their bid for the Republic of Ireland international.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Aberdeen have reportedly told Celtic that they must improve their offer for Jonny Hayes if they want to remain in the race for the winger.

Celtic are looking to improve their squad after a history-making campaign in Scotland's top flight last season, but it appears that they face a fight to sign the 29-year-old.

According to the Press & Journal, Cardiff City have moved into pole position to sign Hayes after they made a £1.2m bid for his signature.

Celtic had been considered favourites to sign the Republic of Ireland international, but it has been suggested that Aberdeen will not entertain a deal which also includes the loan of Ryan Christie, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Pittodrie.

Last season, both Christie and Hayes played a key role in Aberdeen finishing in second place above Rangers, with Hayes contributing nine goals from 33 outings.

He has admitted that he is flattered by the interest shown in him by the Glasgow giants.

A general view of the ground prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on November 1, 2014
Read Next:
Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny Ward
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jonny Hayes, Ryan Christie, Football
Your Comments
More Celtic News
A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
 Scotland midfielder Scott Brown in action upon his return to international duty during the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Terry Butcher: 'Scott Brown good enough for Premier League'
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interest
Tierney given green light to face EnglandReport: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardCeltic looking to secure Roberts return?Strachan hails "brave" defender TierneyGerrard tips Celtic for CL group stage
AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa DembeleCeltic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'Newcastle plan move for Metz youngster?Chelsea, Dortmund to chase Dembele?Scott Brown "proud" of Celtic
> Celtic Homepage
More Aberdeen News
A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
 Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
Derek McInnes 'seeking assurances from Sunderland over transfer budget'
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Jonny Hayes flattered by Celtic interest
Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardJack: 'Losing captaincy was heartbreaking'Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'Aberdeen release eight playersStockley: Tierney clash "not intentional"
McInnes: 'No shame in losing to Celtic'Result: Celtic complete unbeaten domestic trebleMcInnes not distracted by Sunderland linksCeltic trio nominated for PFA POTY awardMK Dons agree deal with Peter Pawlett
> Aberdeen Homepage
More Cardiff City News
A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
 Adam Le Fondre of Bolton celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Millwall at the Macron Stadium on March 14, 2015
Adam le Fondre delighted to join Bolton Wanderers permanently
 A general view of the ground prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on November 1, 2014
Report: Cardiff City swoop for Rotherham United forward Danny Ward
How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Cardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Wagner considering appeal against Ward redLive Coverage: Championship final dayResult: Newcastle keep title hopes alive
Team News: Benitez rings the changesLive Commentary: Cardiff 0-2 Newcastle - as it happenedTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesRotherham sign Ajayi on permanent dealWarnock compares McCarthy to Wenger
> Cardiff City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee00000000
4Hamilton AcademicalHamilton00000000
5Hearts00000000
6Hibernian00000000
7Kilmarnock00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Partick Thistle00000000
10RangersRangers00000000
11Ross County00000000
12St Johnstone00000000
> Full Version
 