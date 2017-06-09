Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?

Arsenal may reportedly be forced to lower their £15m valuation of left-back Kieran Gibbs.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of players set to be shipped out by manager Arsene Wenger this summer as he oversees a squad overhaul and a significant spending spree.

According to the Evening Standard, Gibbs is of interest to Watford and Stoke City, as well as newly-promoted pair Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, but none is prepared to meet Arsenal's £15m asking price.

The England international has just one year remaining on his Gunners contract and pockets £60,000 a week, a salary that he hopes to increase should he seal a move away from the Emirates.

Gibbs, who has been with Arsenal since the age of 14, made just eight Premier League starts for Wenger's side last season.