Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Asia Trophy final match between Arsenal and Everton at the National Stadium on July 18, 2015
Arsenal may reportedly be forced to lower their £15m valuation of left-back Kieran Gibbs.
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 03:05 UK

Arsenal are reportedly being forced to reconsider their £15m valuation of left-back Kieran Gibbs after it was branded "unrealistic" by his potential suitors.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of players set to be shipped out by manager Arsene Wenger this summer as he oversees a squad overhaul and a significant spending spree.

According to the Evening Standard, Gibbs is of interest to Watford and Stoke City, as well as newly-promoted pair Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, but none is prepared to meet Arsenal's £15m asking price.

The England international has just one year remaining on his Gunners contract and pockets £60,000 a week, a salary that he hopes to increase should he seal a move away from the Emirates.

Gibbs, who has been with Arsenal since the age of 14, made just eight Premier League starts for Wenger's side last season.

