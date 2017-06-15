New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, Chelsea'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal reportedly rule out the possibility of selling Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival, leaving Bayern Munich as the Chilean's most likely destination.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 15:53 UK

Arsenal have reportedly ruled out the possibility of selling Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival this summer.

Champions Chelsea and free-spending Manchester City had been heavily linked with a move for the Chilean, whose future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract.

However, The Independent reports that the Gunners are determined to resist the approaches of their domestic rivals and are only willing to allow Sanchez to leave for a foreign team.

Arsenal are still trying to convince Sanchez to sign a new contract at the club, but their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League means that the 28-year-old is likely to leave this summer.

The player himself is understood to want to remain in London if possible, and despite Arsenal's reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival both Chelsea and Man City could still try to test their resolve with a bid of more than £50m.

However, Bayern Munich have now emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, which is a move that Arsenal would be much more likely to sanction.

Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
