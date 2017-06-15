Arsenal reportedly rule out the possibility of selling Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival, leaving Bayern Munich as the Chilean's most likely destination.

Champions Chelsea and free-spending Manchester City had been heavily linked with a move for the Chilean, whose future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain as he approaches the final year of his contract.

However, The Independent reports that the Gunners are determined to resist the approaches of their domestic rivals and are only willing to allow Sanchez to leave for a foreign team.

Arsenal are still trying to convince Sanchez to sign a new contract at the club, but their failure to qualify for next season's Champions League means that the 28-year-old is likely to leave this summer.

The player himself is understood to want to remain in London if possible, and despite Arsenal's reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival both Chelsea and Man City could still try to test their resolve with a bid of more than £50m.

However, Bayern Munich have now emerged as the frontrunners for his signature, which is a move that Arsenal would be much more likely to sanction.