Arturo Vidal 'eyeing move to China'

Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
A report claims that Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal will seek a move to the Chinese Super League at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal will reportedly seek a move to China at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 30-year-old, whose current Bayern deal will expire in the summer of 2019, has scored 16 times in 88 appearances since arriving at the Allianz Arena from Juventus in the summer of 2015.

Last term, the midfielder managed nine goals in all competitions, including four in the Bundesliga as Bayern landed their fifth straight league title.

According to Sport 1, despite his presence as a key player for the German giants, Vidal is seeking a final pay-day, and the Chile international wants to sample the riches of the Chinese Super League at the end of next season.

Vidal has lifted six league titles in each of his last six seasons - four with Juventus and two with Bayern.

