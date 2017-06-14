New Transfer Talk header

Granit Xhaka hopes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez resists Bayern Munich

Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Granit Xhaka is hopeful that Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal amid reported interest from Bayern Munich.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is keen for Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club, but understands that he is good enough to play in "every world team".

The Chile international has been heavily linked to Bayern Munich, who are believed to be willing to match the £300,000-a-week wages offered by Arsenal.

Sanchez's future has been uncertain since the start of last season when he failed to agree a new contract at the North London outfit.

"I hope [he doesn't leave], of course," The Mirror quotes Xhaka as saying. "He has qualities on the pitch which are incomprehensible. He has made many goals, and is also enormously important outside.

"Alexis can play with every world team, just like Mesut Ozil. I have been able to play with many great players, but these two stick out."

Sanchez scored 30 goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions for the Gunners last season.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
