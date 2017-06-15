Arsenal reportedly fail with a bid to sign Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who has only recently completed a move to Turin from Chelsea.

Last month, it was revealed that Juventus had triggered a clause in their loan arrangement with Chelsea where they could sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal after making 84 appearances since August 2015.

However, according to The Sun, the Serie A champions have had to fend off an offer from Arsenal for the left-sided player.

It has been claimed that the Gunners made a bid of £17.6m, a similar fee which Juventus paid Chelsea for his signature, but it was reject by the Italian giants.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will return with an improved offer as they consider potential replacements for Alexis Sanchez.

During his previous spell in the Premier League, Cuadrado made just four starts and nine substitute appearances.