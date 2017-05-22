Juventus announce that Juan Cuadrado has signed a new permanent contract until 2020 at the club following a loan spell.

Juventus have announced that Juan Cuadrado has signed a permanent deal at the club.

The 28-year-old spent an initial loan spell at the Italian outfit in the 2015-16 campaign from Chelsea before returning to Turin on a three-year temporary deal.

Cuadrado has now joined the club on a permanent contract until June 30, 2020, with the Serie A giants agreeing to pay €20m (£17.3m) across three years in instalments.

The winger signed for the Blues from Fiorentina in 2015 for a fee thought to be £23.3m, but he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, playing just 26 minutes.

Cuadrado made 40 appearances in Serie A and the Champions League this season, scoring three goals and creating seven assists.