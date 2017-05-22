New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado finalises permanent deal at Juventus

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Juventus announce that Juan Cuadrado has signed a new permanent contract until 2020 at the club following a loan spell.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 at 19:17 UK

Juventus have announced that Juan Cuadrado has signed a permanent deal at the club.

The 28-year-old spent an initial loan spell at the Italian outfit in the 2015-16 campaign from Chelsea before returning to Turin on a three-year temporary deal.

Cuadrado has now joined the club on a permanent contract until June 30, 2020, with the Serie A giants agreeing to pay €20m (£17.3m) across three years in instalments.

The winger signed for the Blues from Fiorentina in 2015 for a fee thought to be £23.3m, but he failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, playing just 26 minutes.

Cuadrado made 40 appearances in Serie A and the Champions League this season, scoring three goals and creating seven assists.

Your Comments
