Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp confirms offer for defender John Terry

Chelsea's John Terry during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp confirms reports that he has made an attempt to try to sign outgoing Chelsea defender John Terry.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 09:39 UK

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed reports that he would like to sign defender John Terry.

The Chelsea legend is leaving Stamford Bridge this summer and is known to have received offers from both domestic clubs and abroad as he considers his next move.

It had been suggested that Birmingham were interested in his signature, and Redknapp has admitted that he has made an offer to the centre-back ahead of next season.

The 70-year-old told talkSPORT: "I'd love to have him at the football club. He's a fantastic captain and great leader.

"We've made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It's up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham."

Terry has also been linked with fellow West Midlands clubs West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa, while a switch to Bournemouth remains a possibility.

A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Your Comments
