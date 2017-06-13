A report claims that West Bromwich Albion want to sign former Chelsea captain John Terry before the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 36-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer after ending his 22-year association with Chelsea, and it is understood that the Englishman is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion have both been linked with the former England captain, although it has been claimed that the latter have been priced out of a move after learning the centre-back's wage demands.

According to Sky Sports News, West Brom boss Tony Pulis is also interested in keeping Terry in the Premier League, with the Baggies keen to pursue the possibility of signing the experienced defender in this summer's window.

A number of Chinese Super League clubs are also said to be closely monitoring proceedings.