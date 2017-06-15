PSG reportedly pull out of a £70m deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alerting a quartet of Premier League clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly withdrawn their interest in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The Ligue 1 runners-up were understood to be on the verge of completing a £70m deal for the Gabon international, who is widely expected to leave the Westfalenstadion when the transfer window reopens.

However Bild reports that PSG boss Unai Emery has decided against pursuing Aubameyang in favour of going after other transfer targets.

Emery is thought to regard signing a new midfielder as his main priority due to the expected departure of Marco Verratti and believes that Ligue 1 top-scorer Edinson Cavani provides the team with enough firepower.

PSG have been linked with Jean Michael Seri and Kylian Mbappe this summer and would not be able to afford Aubameyang on top of that, opening the door for renewed interest from the Premier League.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with the 27-year-old, who topped the Bundesliga goalscoring charts with 31 last season.

However, the Premier League quartet could face competition from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, who have reportedly offered the striker record wages of almost £35m per year, or £672,000 a week.

Aubameyang scored 40 goals and registered five assists in 46 appearances for Dortmund last season, helping them to the DFB-Pokal title.