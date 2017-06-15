New Transfer Talk header

Fernando Torres 'turns down Mexico move to stay at Atletico Madrid'

Fernando Torres holds back the tears after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres reportedly turns down a lucrative move to Mexican side Queretaro and is on the verge of signing a one-year contract extension.
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has reportedly turned down a lucrative move to Mexican side Queretaro in order to stay in the Spanish capital for another year.

The 33-year-old's current deal expires this month and he had been linked with a move away after reportedly seeking assurances over his future.

Queretaro - who signed Brazilian legend Ronaldinho in 2014 - are understood to have tabled a two-year deal for the Spain international, but AS reports that he is now on the brink of signing a new contract at Atletico.

Diego Simeone's side are unable to sign any players this summer due to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban, so instead they have been trying to tie their existing players down to new deals, with both Koke and Antoine Griezmann having already agreed to extend their stays at the club.

Torres is expected to be the next to put pen to paper on a one-year deal which will keep him at his boyhood club as they make the move to their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The news comes as a blow to Besiktas, Cruz Azul and Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, all of whom had also been linked with a move for the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Griezmann: 'Future not in my hands'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
 