Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make an offer of £25m in order to try to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

After qualifying for the playoff round of the Champions League, Klopp is keen to make significant additions to his first-team squad and it appears that he has taken an interest in Zielinski.

According to Il Mattino, Liverpool are considering whether to launch an offer of £25m for the Polish international.

The 23-year-old was only used on a rotational basis this season, with 18 starts and 18 substitute appearances coming in Serie A.

However, despite how he was deployed by manager Maurizio Sarri, it has been claimed that the Italian club are demanding £60m for his signature.