Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker 'set for Reading move'

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is reportedly closing in on a move to Reading. Read more.

Watford sign Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on five-year contract

Watford announce the signing of Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over Los Angeles Galaxy switch

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rumoured to be in talks with Los Angeles Galaxy over a lucrative move to the United States. Read more.

Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo

Barcelona confirm the agreement of a deal to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo on a five-year contract, pending a medical on Friday. Read more.

Report: Liverpool make RB Leipzig £57m offer for Naby Keita

RB Leipzig reportedly turn down a £57m bid from Liverpool for Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. Read more.

Sunderland complete double signing of Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan

Championship side Sunderland confirm the signings of winger Aiden McGeady from Everton and striker James Vaughan from Bury. Read more.

Report: Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho close to Yeni Malatyaspor move

Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor, according to reports. Read more.

Brendan Rodgers: 'Olivier Ntcham attributes key for Celtic European hopes'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that new signing Olivier Ntcham's physical attributes can play a key part in the Hoops' European exploits this season. Read more.

Goalkeeper Stuart Taylor signs new Southampton deal until 2018

Southampton reveal that 36-year-old back-up goalkeeper Stuart Taylor has signed a new one-year deal at St Mary's Stadium. Read more.

Report: Roma bid £29m for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez

Roma are reported to have made Leicester City an offer of £29m for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, but the Foxes are rumoured to want £50m for their star asset. Read more.

Report: Bournemouth winger Max Gradel set for France move

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel will turn down interest from Sunderland to seal a move to either Nantes or Toulouse in France, according to reports. Read more.

Middlesbrough sign Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite

Championship side Middlesbrough confirm that Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite has joined the Riverside Stadium outfit on a four-year contract. Read more.

Harry Arter signs new Bournemouth contract until 2021

Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter pens a new four-year contract at Bournemouth which runs until the summer of 2021. Read more.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley situation not clear'

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says that the situation regarding Ross Barkley 'is not clear' after leaving the midfielder out of his squad to face Kenyan side Gor Mahia. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp "not nervous" about lack of transfer business

Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to remain patient during the summer transfer window, insisting that he is "convinced" by his manner of spending. Read more.

Cardiff City sign Bristol City midfielder Lee Tomlin on three-year deal

Cardiff City announce the signing of midfielder Lee Tomlin from Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Leeds United announce signing of ex-Real Madrid forward Samuel Saiz

Championship side Leeds United confirm the signing of 26-year-old forward Samuel Saiz from Spanish second division side Huesca. Read more.

Elias Kachunga, Chris Lowe pen new Huddersfield Town deals

Huddersfield Town confirm that Elias Kachunga and Chris Lowe have signed new contracts at the newly-promoted Premier League side. Read more.

Report: RB Leipzig tell Liverpool that Naby Keita is not for sale

A report suggests that RB Leipzig have contacted Liverpool to warn them once again that midfielder Naby Keita is not for sale at any price. Read more.

Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy keen to seal Newcastle United move?

Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy is reportedly keen on securing a transfer to Newcastle United this summer. Read more.

Manchester City agree deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker?

Manchester City reportedly agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Kyle Walker for a fee in the region of £50m. Read more.

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi remains target for Fenerbahce?

Fenerbahce reportedly decide to increase their attempts to sign striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea. Read more.

Leicester City to sell 2016 summer signings?

Leicester City could reportedly sell each of the players they bought during the 2016 summer transfer window. Read more.

Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?

Everton and West Ham United reportedly join the race to sign Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Middlesbrough win race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga?

Middlesbrough reportedly beat Burnley and Watford in the race to sign Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga. Read more.

Leicester City keen on Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson?

Leicester City reportedly emerge as favourites to complete the surprise signing of Oxford United winger Marvin Johnson. Read more.

Athletic Bilbao considering move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?

Athletic Bilbao are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, who may be demoted to second choice left-back next season. Read more.

Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham United move

West Ham United are reportedly close to securing the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan. Read more.

Roma 'contact Riyad Mahrez's agent'

Roma reportedly contact the agent of Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez over a move for the Algerian international this summer. Read more.

Manchester City 'preparing £25m Ryan Bertrand offer'

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand reportedly emerges as a summer transfer target for Manchester City, who are preparing a £25m offer. Read more.

James Rodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"

James Rodriguez hints that he could turn out for Real Madrid once again, despite completing a two-year loan move to Bayern Munich earlier this week. Read more.

Kamil Glik extends AS Monaco deal until 2021

AS Monaco defender Kamil Glik signs a one-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 club, which will run until the summer of 2021. Read more.

Inter Milan: 'Ivan Perisic not joining Manchester United'

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio insists that Croatian international Ivan Perisic will not be joining Manchester United this summer. Read more.

Mark Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt Zouma

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is "very hopeful" of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma on loan this summer. Read more.

Manchester United 'turn attention to Radja Nainggolan'

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan emerges as a leading transfer target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to a report. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace 'among Bacary Sagna suitors'

West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in signing former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna this summer. Read more.

West Ham United sell Enner Valencia to Tigres

West Ham United announce the sale of Enner Valencia to Mexican club Tigres UANL, with the South American leaving for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Swansea City 'reject Everton's £40m Gylfi Sigurdsson bid'

Swansea City reportedly turn down an offer of £40m from Everton for Gylfi Sigurdsson, whose future has taken another dramatic turn. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson left out of Swansea City's pre-season squad

Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with Swansea City on their pre-season tour of the USA amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future. Read more.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic promises 'a big announcement'

Out-of-contract forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is quoted as saying that "there will be a very big announcement soon" on his future in the game. Read more.

Chelsea 'agree £40m Tiemoue Bakayoko deal'

Chelsea agree a £40m deal for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, who will join the Blues before the end of the week, according to a report. Read more.

Nathaniel Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell English midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for £5m this summer, which has alerted Watford and Swansea City. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion sign Austrian left-back Markus Suttner

Brighton & Hove Albion complete the signing of Austrian left-back Markus Suttner on a three-year contract from FC Ingolstadt. Read more.