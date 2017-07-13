AS Monaco defender Kamil Glik signs a one-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 club, which will run until the summer of 2021.

The 29-year-old, who joined Monaco from Torino in last summer's transfer window, is now committed to the principality outfit until the summer of 2021.

The centre-back scored eight times in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as Monaco landed the Ligue 1 title, in addition to reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Glik told asmonaco.com: "I am really very happy, especially after our superb season last year. We always gave 100%. I'd like to thank the president, vice-president and the club for this new contract, it's a fine reward.

"This season, the objectives are the same. To go as far as possible in the Champions League. We'll be going out to defend our French league title and keep winning!"

Glik, who is a 51-time Poland international, has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.