Leeds United announce signing of ex-Real Madrid forward Samuel Saiz

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Championship side Leeds United confirm the signing of 26-year-old forward Samuel Saiz from Spanish second division side Huesca.
Leeds United have completed the signing of forward Samuel Saiz from Spanish second division side Huesca.

During the past two seasons, the 26-year-old has played a leading role for the Aragon team, scoring 15 goals in 69 appearances in the league.

On Monday, the two clubs announced that they had agreed an undisclosed fee, and Saiz has now agreed personal terms and completed a medical to become United's eighth signing of the summer.

A statement on the Leeds website said: "Following the completion of a successful medical, Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Samuel Saiz."

Saiz started his career at Real Madrid and since leaving the Bernabeu, enjoyed spells with Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

