West Ham United are reportedly close to securing the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on a season-long loan.

Hart is back with Man City for pre-season after spending the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Torino, but it is understood that the England international is still not in the plans of Citizens boss Pep Guardiola.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that West Ham had reignited their interest in Hart after initially becoming frustrated with their attempts to thrash out a deal with the goalkeeper's parent club.

According to The Telegraph, Hart will move to the London Stadium on an initial season-long loan, while West Ham will have the chance to sign England's number one on a permanent deal at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Hart is contracted to Man City until the summer of 2019.