West Ham United have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Joe Hart from Manchester City this summer.

Hart is on the lookout for a new club having been told that he has no future at the Etihad Stadium by manager Pep Guardiola, who sent the England number one out on loan to Torino last season.

The Hammers have been monitoring the situation for some time, but reports last week suggested that they had cooled their interest due to the reluctance to sign him on a permanent deal.

City are only thought to be interested in offloading Hart on a permanent basis rather than sending him out on loan again.

However, BBC Sport claims that West Ham are still interested in the 30-year-old as they look to bolster their squad following a disappointing 2016-17 campaign.

Hart's representatives are also understood to have held talks with Manchester United, although the Red Devils will not make a move if David de Gea stays at the club as expected.

Hart's current contract at the Etihad Stadium does not expire until 2019.