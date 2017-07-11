New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone 'close to Aston Villa return'

Sergio Romero of Manchester United with Sam Johnstone of Manchester United prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United on August 14, 2015
Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is reportedly close to returning to Aston Villa on loan having spent the second half of last season with the Championship club.
Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is close to rejoining Aston Villa on loan, according to reports.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Championship outfit, where he kept eight clean sheets in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Johnstone is currently the fourth-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, behind David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira in the pecking order, and he is keen to leave the club in search of regular first-team football once again.

Sky Sports News reports that Steve Bruce was suitably impressed by the shot-stopper to bring him back for a second spell at the club in a season-long loan deal.

Johnstone came through the ranks at United but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, instead spending time out on loan at the likes of Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End.

The keeper is expected to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis next summer, when his current contract is due to expire.

