Joe Hart will reportedly miss Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States in order to seal a move away from the club.

The goalkeeper's future remains in the balance after he returned from a season-long loan at Torino.

City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear that Hart would not be his number one choice when he took over the two-time Premier League champions last year.

Now that Ederson has arrived at the club from Benfica for a reported £35m, Hart's chances of regaining a first-team position are slim to none.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international will remain in the UK to hunt for a new club, and even though the 30-year-old is open to moving abroad, he would prefer to stay in the country.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about loan moves, but both City and Hart would lean towards a permanent transfer this summer.

The club rate him at around £18m.