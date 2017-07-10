New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joe Hart 'to miss Manchester City's pre-season tour to search for new club'

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Joe Hart will reportedly miss Manchester City's pre-season tour of the United States in order to seal a move away from the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Joe Hart will reportedly not be part of the Manchester City squad travelling to the United States on Monday for their pre-season tour.

The goalkeeper's future remains in the balance after he returned from a season-long loan at Torino.

City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear that Hart would not be his number one choice when he took over the two-time Premier League champions last year.

Now that Ederson has arrived at the club from Benfica for a reported £35m, Hart's chances of regaining a first-team position are slim to none.

According to the Daily Mail, the England international will remain in the UK to hunt for a new club, and even though the 30-year-old is open to moving abroad, he would prefer to stay in the country.

West Ham United and Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about loan moves, but both City and Hart would lean towards a permanent transfer this summer.

The club rate him at around £18m.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23, 2017
Read Next:
Hamann: 'Man City team to beat next season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Ederson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Manchester City 'remain confident of signing full-back Dani Alves'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Report: Paris Saint-Germain hijack Dani Alves move to Manchester City
Hart 'to miss Man City's pre-season tour'Arsenal join race to sign Van Dijk?Iheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'Celtic to sign Man City midfielder?Hamann: 'Man City team to beat next season'
Newcastle 'join race for Fabian Delph'Newcastle United 'lead Jesus Navas race'Van Dijk 'only wants Liverpool move'James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Murphy: 'Arsenal cannot replace Sanchez'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 