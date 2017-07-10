Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who could sign a four-year deal with the Glasgow giants.

Olivier Ntcham has reportedly decided to leave Manchester City in order to sign a long-term deal with Celtic.

In 2012, Ntcham made the move to the Etihad Stadium when he was just 16, but he has not made a first-team outings with City during his time at the club.

However, two loans spells with Genoa has ensured that he has gained first-team experience, with a total of 37 appearances being made in Serie A during that time.

His contract with Pep Guardiola's side expires this summer and according to the Daily Mail, Celtic have made their move to sign the France Under-21 international for £4.5m.

The Glasgow giants have only made two signings so far this summer, but the acquisition of the former Le Havre youngster would represent their biggest to date.