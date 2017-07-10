New Transfer Talk header

Celtic to sign Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham?

Olivier Ntcham of Manchester City in action during the Premier League International Cup Final match between Manchester City and FC Porto at the Manchester City Academy Stadium on May 8, 2015
Celtic are reportedly closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who could sign a four-year deal with the Glasgow giants.
Monday, July 10, 2017

Olivier Ntcham has reportedly decided to leave Manchester City in order to sign a long-term deal with Celtic.

In 2012, Ntcham made the move to the Etihad Stadium when he was just 16, but he has not made a first-team outings with City during his time at the club.

However, two loans spells with Genoa has ensured that he has gained first-team experience, with a total of 37 appearances being made in Serie A during that time.

His contract with Pep Guardiola's side expires this summer and according to the Daily Mail, Celtic have made their move to sign the France Under-21 international for £4.5m.

The Glasgow giants have only made two signings so far this summer, but the acquisition of the former Le Havre youngster would represent their biggest to date.

