AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy drops a strong hint that he is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is one of a number of Monaco players to have been linked with an exit this summer following the club's run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals last season.

Man City are in the market for new full-backs having seen the likes of Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta all leave the club this summer, and Pep Guardiola is understood to have made Mendy one of his priorities.

The France international has dropped a strong suggestion that the Etihad Stadium will be his next destination, uploading an Instagram picture wearing Union Jack shorts with a nod to City's Abu Dhabi owners.

See you soon 👀 #BM23 A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:20am PDT





Mendy only joined Monaco from Marseille last summer, making 39 appearances and scoring one goal in his solitary campaign for the club.