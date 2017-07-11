New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Benjamin Mendy hints at Manchester City move

AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy drops a strong hint that he is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 14:58 UK

AS Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy has hinted that he is close to completing a move to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old is one of a number of Monaco players to have been linked with an exit this summer following the club's run to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League semi-finals last season.

Man City are in the market for new full-backs having seen the likes of Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta all leave the club this summer, and Pep Guardiola is understood to have made Mendy one of his priorities.

The France international has dropped a strong suggestion that the Etihad Stadium will be his next destination, uploading an Instagram picture wearing Union Jack shorts with a nod to City's Abu Dhabi owners.

See you soon 👀 #BM23

A post shared by Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) on


Mendy only joined Monaco from Marseille last summer, making 39 appearances and scoring one goal in his solitary campaign for the club.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Juventus confirm Dani Alves exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Benjamin Mendy, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Arsenal join race to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk?
 Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring against Southampton in the Premier League on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'refuse to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City'
 Dani Alves of Brazil celebrates after scoring a goal during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Panama at Serra Dourada Stadium on June 03, 2014
Manchester City 'remain confident of signing full-back Dani Alves'
West Ham 'reignite Joe Hart interest'Benjamin Mendy hints at Man City moveOxlade-Chamberlain nearing Arsenal exit?Report: Man City want Inigo MartinezNavas 'to meet with Sevilla on Tuesday'
Hart 'to miss Man City's pre-season tour'Iheanacho to Leicester 'agreed in principle'Celtic to sign Man City midfielder?Hamann: 'Man City team to beat next season'Newcastle 'join race for Fabian Delph'
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Tiemoue Bakayoko of AS Monaco during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Manchester United 'eye Tiemoue Bakayoko swoop'
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Chelsea 'hope to complete signing of Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko this week'
 Monaco's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (L) vies with Rennes' French defender Ludovic Baal (R) during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Rennes (SRFC) on October 4, 2015 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco.
Arsenal 'to return with improved bid for Thomas Lemar'
Benjamin Mendy hints at Man City moveWenger confirms Kylian Mbappe interestAS Monaco: 'No offers for Kylian Mbappe'Report: Arsenal step up £40m Lemar pursuitArsenal to maintain Lemar pursuit?
Arsenal join race to sign Fabinho?Terry: 'Chelsea must trust youngsters'Monaco sign Kongolo on long-term dealReport: Real Madrid consider Lemar swoopJardim 'has not spoken to Mbappe'
> AS Monaco Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 