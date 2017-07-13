New Transfer Talk header

Mark Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt Zouma

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is "very hopeful" of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma on loan this summer.
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has revealed that he is "very hopeful" of signing Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma on loan.

A number of clubs have been linked with the defender in this summer's transfer window, but it was claimed on Wednesday night that Stoke were the favourites to secure the Frenchman's signature.

Hughes has said that "there is genuine interest" from Stoke in Zouma, and the Welshman is confident that his club will be able to win the race for the former Saint-Etienne youngster.

"There is genuine interest. We'd like to make it happen if we can," Hughes told the Stoke Sentinel. "The boy himself has to make a decision. We are one of many interested parties but we're very hopeful. We're still doing a number of deals."

The 22-year-old managed just three Premier League starts under Antonio Conte last season, although the defender did not return from a cruciate ligament knee injury until midway through the campaign.

La Liga duo Sevilla and Valencia have also been credited with an interest in the France international.

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
