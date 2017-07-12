Stoke City are thought to be the favourites to sign Chelsea's Kurt Zouma on loan after positive talks between the clubs were held on Wednesday, according to reports.

The 22-year-old France international managed just three Premier League starts under Antonio Conte last season, although he did not return from a cruciate ligament knee injury until midway through the campaign.

Chelsea are understood to be open to the idea of letting Zouma leave on loan and work his way back up to full match fitness, while the defender would welcome more regular first-team football in the year leading up to the World Cup.

According to Sky Sports News, Zouma will sign a new Blues deal imminently and be loaned out immediately, and it is understood that Stoke are prepared to pay all his wages.

Zouma joined Chelsea from Saint-Etienne in January 2014 and is contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2019.