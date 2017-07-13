New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy keen to seal Newcastle United move?

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy is reportedly keen on securing a transfer to Newcastle United this summer.
Norwich City winger Jacob Murphy has reportedly decided that he wants to join Newcastle United.

It has been claimed that the Magpies have been quoted a fee of £8.5m if they want to sign the England Under-21 international, who recently represented his country at Under-21 Euro 2017.

They are yet to reach that figure, but according to The Chronicle, Murphy has already set his heart on making the switch to St James' Park.

It has been suggested that Murphy has already turned down a move to Crystal Palace in the hope of sealing a transfer to the North-East sooner rather than later.

Despite Murphy's alleged desire to leave Carrow Road, he still has four years remaining on his current contract after recently penning new terms.

The 22-year-old has scored a total of 10 goals in 42 appearances for Norwich, which has been complemented by loan periods at six different clubs.

