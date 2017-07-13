New Transfer Talk header

Middlesbrough sign Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite

Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
Championship side Middlesbrough confirm that Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite has joined the Riverside Stadium outfit on a four-year contract.
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old Denmark international scored 11 goals in 34 Ligue 1 games last season and passed a medical on Thursday after both clubs agreed a deal said to be worth £8.8m.

A Boro statement said: "Garry Monk has completed his third signing of the summer after Martin Braithwaite finalised his transfer from Toulouse.

"Boro agreed a deal with the French side to capture the services of the highly-rated Braithwaite.

"Braithwaite completed his medical Rockliffe on Thursday and was shown around the training ground ahead of his proposed four-year deal to Teesside."

The Teessiders have already signed Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie this summer from Norwich City and Derby County respectively.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
