Championship side Middlesbrough confirm that Toulouse striker Martin Braithwaite has joined the Riverside Stadium outfit on a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old Denmark international scored 11 goals in 34 Ligue 1 games last season and passed a medical on Thursday after both clubs agreed a deal said to be worth £8.8m.

A Boro statement said: "Garry Monk has completed his third signing of the summer after Martin Braithwaite finalised his transfer from Toulouse.

"Boro agreed a deal with the French side to capture the services of the highly-rated Braithwaite.

"Braithwaite completed his medical Rockliffe on Thursday and was shown around the training ground ahead of his proposed four-year deal to Teesside."

The Teessiders have already signed Jonny Howson and Cyrus Christie this summer from Norwich City and Derby County respectively.