Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with Swansea City on their pre-season tour of the USA amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Gylfi Sigurdsson will not travel with Swansea City on their pre-season tour of the United States amid speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

On Tuesday, Swansea boss Paul Clement confirmed that there is "very strong interest" in Sigurdsson, who scored nine times and registered 13 assists for the Swans in the Premier League last season.

Everton have been strongly linked with a move for the 27-year-old since the summer transfer window opened, and Sigurdsson's withdrawal from the tour squad has suggested that the Iceland international will be moving on.

"Having played versus Barnet last night, Gylfi did not feel in the right frame of mind to travel due to the current uncertainty over his future," read a statement on the club's official Twitter account.

Swansea, who lost 1-0 to Barnet on Wednesday night, are said to be demanding £50m in order to release Sigurdsson from his contract this summer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
