Paul Clement confirms "strong interest" in Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Swansea City manager Paul Clement confirms that there is "very strong interest" in Gylfi Sigurdsson, but still expects the playmaker to be with the club next season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that there is "very strong interest" in Gylfi Sigurdsson during the current transfer window.

The likes of Everton and Leicester City are reportedly keen to sign the Icelandic playmaker this summer after he scored nine goals and created 13 more to help Swansea to Premier League survival last season.

However, the Swans are understood to have placed a £50m asking price on the 27-year-old's head and Clement insists that they have no need to sell the player for anything less.

"He is training hard and straightaway he is at the top of all the statistics physically. I am planning for him to be here, but there is clearly some very strong interest in him. We will have to see what happens," he told the club's official website.

"Gylfi has been an excellent player here. He has three years on his contract and if any business is going to be done, it will be done on the terms we want.

"The club recognised his contribution by giving him an extended contract last season. He was happy to stay on here. At the moment he is a Swansea player and we have to carry on looking at it that way."

Sigurdsson has scored 37 goals in 128 games during two spells with Swansea.

