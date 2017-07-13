New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace 'among Bacary Sagna suitors'

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in signing former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in signing out-of-contract right-back Bacary Sagna ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Sagna, 34, is available on a free transfer this summer following his release from Manchester City.

According to L'Equipe, a number of European clubs have shown an interest in the defender, but the Frenchman wants to remain in the Premier League, which has attracted the attention of West Brom and Palace.

The right-back made 284 appearances for Arsenal between 2007 and 2014, before joining Man City, where he made 85 appearances in all competitions across three campaigns.

Sagna, who is also a 65-time France international, is said to have turned down interest from Turkish duo Galatasaray and Bursaspor over the last couple of weeks.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bacary Sagna, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace 'among Bacary Sagna suitors'
 Tom Huddlestone for Hull on September 27, 2014
Derby County 'to lodge £2m Tom Huddlestone bid'
 Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
West Bromwich Albion 'want Chris Smalling, Phil Jones'
Zouma to hold talks with Stoke, West BromWest Brom, Stoke keen on Guilavogui?Birmingham join race for Huddlestone?Chadli 'omitted from Albion training camp'Report: Stoke launch £12m Delph bid
Robson-Kanu extends deal at West BromBurnley land Taylor on four-year dealWest Brom end interest in Adrien Silva?PL quartet show interest in Sam Clucas?West Brom keen on Marc Wilson signing?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Steve Mandanda of Crystal Palace in action against Bournemouth on August 27, 2016
Steve Mandanda completes Marseille return
 Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi shoots to score a goal next to Espanyol's French defender Michael Ciani on January 13, 2016
Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham United trio 'keen on Munir El-Haddadi'
 Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace 'among Bacary Sagna suitors'
Palace 'close in on Riedewald signing'Everton 'favourites to sign Benteke'Everton 'to bid for Ajax defender'Stoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loan
Everton, Chelsea want Benteke?Palace close to Ruben Loftus-Cheek deal?Newcastle keen to secure Murphy signing?Report: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenMarseille 'make new bid for Mandanda'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
 