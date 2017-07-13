West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in signing former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna this summer.

West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace are both reportedly interested in signing out-of-contract right-back Bacary Sagna ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Sagna, 34, is available on a free transfer this summer following his release from Manchester City.

According to L'Equipe, a number of European clubs have shown an interest in the defender, but the Frenchman wants to remain in the Premier League, which has attracted the attention of West Brom and Palace.

The right-back made 284 appearances for Arsenal between 2007 and 2014, before joining Man City, where he made 85 appearances in all competitions across three campaigns.

Sagna, who is also a 65-time France international, is said to have turned down interest from Turkish duo Galatasaray and Bursaspor over the last couple of weeks.