Jurgen Klopp "not nervous" about lack of transfer business

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to remain patient during the summer transfer window, insisting that he is "convinced" by his manner of spending.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not concerned about his side's lack of transfer business so far this summer.

The Reds have brought in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke from Roma and Chelsea respectively during the window, totalling around £37m combined.

That is in stark contrast to Merseyside rivals Everton, who have splashed out close to £100m, while fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United and Arsenal have also strengthened their playing ranks.

Klopp insists that Liverpool will continue to go about their business at their own pace, however, claiming that he does not pay attention to the spending of others.

"If any fans think, 'What are the other teams doing and why are we not doing anything', I can't help. Sorry," he told reporters. "We cannot buy players because other teams buy players. We do our business as good as we can do it and we are convinced about the way we are going.

"Nervous fans? Sorry, I don't have to write a message for this. I am not nervous - maybe that is the message."

Liverpool have already missed out on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer, while RB Leipzig are reluctant to sell midfielder Naby Keita at any price.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Liverpool refusing to panic buy
Dominic Solanke of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at Chelsea Training Ground on March 10, 2015
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
