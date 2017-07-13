Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to remain patient during the summer transfer window, insisting that he is "convinced" by his manner of spending.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not concerned about his side's lack of transfer business so far this summer.

The Reds have brought in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke from Roma and Chelsea respectively during the window, totalling around £37m combined.

That is in stark contrast to Merseyside rivals Everton, who have splashed out close to £100m, while fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United and Arsenal have also strengthened their playing ranks.

Klopp insists that Liverpool will continue to go about their business at their own pace, however, claiming that he does not pay attention to the spending of others.

"If any fans think, 'What are the other teams doing and why are we not doing anything', I can't help. Sorry," he told reporters. "We cannot buy players because other teams buy players. We do our business as good as we can do it and we are convinced about the way we are going.

"Nervous fans? Sorry, I don't have to write a message for this. I am not nervous - maybe that is the message."

Liverpool have already missed out on Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this summer, while RB Leipzig are reluctant to sell midfielder Naby Keita at any price.