Report: RB Leipzig tell Liverpool that Naby Keita is not for sale

A report suggests that RB Leipzig have contacted Liverpool to warn them once again that midfielder Naby Keita is not for sale at any price.
Thursday, July 13, 2017

RB Leipzig have reportedly contacted Liverpool to warn them that Naby Keita is not for sale at any price this transfer window.

Last season, the 22-year-old midfielder contributed eight goals and seven assists from 31 league appearances as the Red Bulls finished second in the Bundesliga table.

Keita's performances were said to have piqued the interest of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is reportedly prepared to pay £70m for the Guinea international's services.

However, Press Association Sport has claimed that Leipzig have contacted Liverpool to re-emphasise this that their star asset will be going nowhere this summer.

The report goes on to suggest that Keita, who returned for pre-season training on Thursday, may be forced to push for a move just one year after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

Keita is said to have a £55m release clause inserted in his contract which comes into effect in 12 months' time, but Klopp is reportedly not prepared to wait that long.

