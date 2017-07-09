A report claims that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to take a patient approach in his attempt to strengthen Liverpool's playing squad, having so far brought in two players.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to bide his time in the transfer market after so far bringing in just two of his targets.

The Reds have been linked with an array of names since the window opened for business, most prominently Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of RB Leipzig and Southampton respectively.

A big-money move for Van Dijk broke down last month when the Merseyside outfit were alleged to have made an illegal approach, leading to an embarrassing public apology, while Leipzig have warned Liverpool that Keita is not for sale at any price.

According to The Mirror this has not fazed Klopp, as he is prepared to play a waiting game in an attempt to bring in quality over quantity, with seven weeks of the summer window still to go.

A senior Anfield source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Jurgen is happy with how our transfer business is being conducted. There is no sense of worry or panic. This window is about bringing in players who are better than the ones who are already here."

It is claimed that the German has been handed a £200m transfer kitty, £37m of which has been spent on bringing in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke.