New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to panic buy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Jurgen Klopp is prepared to take a patient approach in his attempt to strengthen Liverpool's playing squad, having so far brought in two players.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to bide his time in the transfer market after so far bringing in just two of his targets.

The Reds have been linked with an array of names since the window opened for business, most prominently Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk of RB Leipzig and Southampton respectively.

A big-money move for Van Dijk broke down last month when the Merseyside outfit were alleged to have made an illegal approach, leading to an embarrassing public apology, while Leipzig have warned Liverpool that Keita is not for sale at any price.

According to The Mirror this has not fazed Klopp, as he is prepared to play a waiting game in an attempt to bring in quality over quantity, with seven weeks of the summer window still to go.

A senior Anfield source is quoted by the publication as saying: "Jurgen is happy with how our transfer business is being conducted. There is no sense of worry or panic. This window is about bringing in players who are better than the ones who are already here."

It is claimed that the German has been handed a £200m transfer kitty, £37m of which has been spent on bringing in Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp calls for patience over signings
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
James Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool for £66m'
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refusing to panic buy
 Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his first goal during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road stadium in Norwich, England on April 28, 2012
Luis Suarez: 'Joining Liverpool a dream for any player'
Van Dijk 'only wants Liverpool move'AC Milan 'plotting £71m Aubameyang swoop'Danny Ings returns to Liverpool trainingPSG 'eye Coutinho as Mbappe back-up'Alexander-Arnold handed long-term deal
Reds 'confident of recouping £30m for Sakho'Klopp talks up Mohamed Salah qualitiesLeipzig board 'in dispute over Keita'Leipzig unwilling to sell Naby KeitaMane to make return 'in next 10 days'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 