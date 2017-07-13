Brighton & Hove Albion complete the signing of Austrian left-back Markus Suttner on a three-year contract from FC Ingolstadt.

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Austrian left-back Markus Suttner on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old, who has moved to the newly-promoted Premier League club from German outfit FC Ingolstadt 04, has already linked up with his new teammates on their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The 18-time Austria international joined Ingolstadt from Austria Vienna in 2015, and was a part of the team that were relegated from the Bundesliga during the 2016-17 campaign.

"Markus is someone we have been aware of for some time, and I am pleased we have managed to complete the transfer at this stage, and he is now able to join us for the second half of the week," Brighton boss Chris Hughton told the club's official website.

"He has a great level of experience internationally, and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany, where he has played the last two seasons with Ingolstadt, and that experience will serve us well. He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Suttner has previous experience of playing in the Champions League with Austria Vienna.