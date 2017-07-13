West Ham United announce the sale of Enner Valencia to Mexican club Tigres UANL, with the South American leaving for an undisclosed fee.

West Ham United have announced the sale of Enner Valencia to Mexican club Tigres "for an undisclosed fee".

Valencia, 27, joined West Ham in the summer of 2014 off the back of an impressive World Cup for Ecuador.

The forward scored 10 times during his first two seasons with the Hammers, but he was deemed surplus to requirements last summer, and spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Everton - scoring three times in 23 appearances.

"West Ham United can confirm that Enner Valencia has joined Mexican Liga MX club Tigres UANL for an undisclosed fee. West Ham United would like to thank Enner for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career," read a statement on the club's official website.

Valencia, who has 20 goals in 38 appearances for his country, will join the likes of Javier Aquino and Andre-Pierre Gignac at Liga MX club Tigres.