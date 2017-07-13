New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

West Ham United sell Enner Valencia to Tigres

Enner Valencia of West Ham celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between West Ham United and Astra Giurgiu at the Boleyn Ground on July 30, 2015 in London, England.
© Getty Images
West Ham United announce the sale of Enner Valencia to Mexican club Tigres UANL, with the South American leaving for an undisclosed fee.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 10:41 UK

West Ham United have announced the sale of Enner Valencia to Mexican club Tigres "for an undisclosed fee".

Valencia, 27, joined West Ham in the summer of 2014 off the back of an impressive World Cup for Ecuador.

The forward scored 10 times during his first two seasons with the Hammers, but he was deemed surplus to requirements last summer, and spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Everton - scoring three times in 23 appearances.

"West Ham United can confirm that Enner Valencia has joined Mexican Liga MX club Tigres UANL for an undisclosed fee. West Ham United would like to thank Enner for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career," read a statement on the club's official website.

Valencia, who has 20 goals in 38 appearances for his country, will join the likes of Javier Aquino and Andre-Pierre Gignac at Liga MX club Tigres.

Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
Read Next:
West Ham make £4m bid for Mexican winger?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Enner Valencia, Javier Aquino, Andre-Pierre Gignac, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger 'refusing to sell Olivier Giroud'
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Chelsea 'turn attention to Moussa Dembele'
 Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Stoke City's unsettled attacker Marko Arnautovic suffers knee injury?
Report: Joe Hart close to West Ham moveWest Ham sell Enner Valencia to TigresWest Ham's 'second Arnautovic bid rejected'Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal futureAdam: 'Difficult for Arnautovic to leave'
Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Arsenal 'interested in Domingos Quina'West Ham 'reignite Joe Hart interest'Stoke confirm rejected Arnautovic bidWest Ham 'never interested in N'Diaye'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Tigres News
Enner Valencia of West Ham celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between West Ham United and Astra Giurgiu at the Boleyn Ground on July 30, 2015 in London, England.
West Ham United sell Enner Valencia to Tigres
 Enner Valencia of West Ham celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match between West Ham United and Astra Giurgiu at the Boleyn Ground on July 30, 2015 in London, England.
Report: West Ham United reject Tigres bid for Enner Valencia
 Jurgen Damm in action for Tigres in July 2015
West Ham United make £4m bid for Mexican winger Jurgen Damm?
Arsenal 'to bid for world's second fastest'
> Tigres Homepage



Tables
 