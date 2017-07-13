Huddersfield Town confirm that Elias Kachunga and Chris Lowe have signed new contracts at the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Huddersfield Town duo Elias Kachunga and Chris Lowe have signed new contracts at the newly-promoted Premier League side.

Striker Kachunga, 25, and left-back Lowe, 28, joined the Terriers last season and each played over 40 Championship games as David Wagner's team ultimately reached the top flight via the playoffs.

Both players are now under contract at Huddersfield until 2020, and the Yorkshire outfit also have also have an option to extend both deals by a further year.

Wagner told the official club site: "It's very important that Chris and Elias have committed their futures to Huddersfield Town by signing new contracts. Both Chris and 'Kache' were big players for the team as we gained promotion to the Premier League last season.

"I knew they were both high-quality footballers when they arrived, but they deserve so much credit for the way they adapted to English football so quickly. That is testament to their characters and personalities as much as their footballing ability.

"They will continue to be big, big players for us in the Premier League season and these new contracts are also a reward for what they have achieved with us so far. I expect that more of the players who have made this journey into the Premier League will also commit their futures to the club in the coming weeks."

Since earning promotion to the Premier League, the Terriers have been busy in the transfer market, with nine signings having already been completed.