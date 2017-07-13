New Transfer Talk header

Report: Bournemouth winger Max Gradel set for France move

Bournemouth's Max Gradel during a friendly fixture against Valencia on August 3, 2016
Bournemouth winger will turn down interest from Sunderland to seal a move to either Nantes or Toulouse in France, according to reports.
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has his sights set on a move to France, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is said to be interested in departing the Vitality Stadium after a 2016-17 season in which he failed to start a single Premier League game.

According to the Chronicle Live, Gradel is high on Sunderland's transfer wish list having played under new Black Cats boss Simon Grayson for Leeds United in the 2010-11 campaign.

However, the report suggests that the Ivory Coast star is more likely to head for Ligue 1, with Nantes and Toulouse both said to be interested in his services.

Gradel, who has also played for Leicester City and Saint-Etienne, only signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth last July.

