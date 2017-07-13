Everton and West Ham United reportedly join the race to sign Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina during the summer transfer window.

Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina is reportedly the subject of interest from both Everton and West Ham United.

Since the end of the season, Lemina has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Watford, but it appears that they will face competition in the race for his signature.

According to FootMercato, both the Toffees and the Hammers have shown a willingness to give the 23-year-old a chance in the Premier League.

Last season, he made 29 appearances for Juventus in all competitions, but he featured in the starting lineup on just 11 occasions.

The Serie A champions are well stocked in the centre of midfield and if they are successful in their pursuit of Liverpool's Emre Can, it could leave Lemina available for transfer.

Lemina has represented Gabon on nine occasions, scoring two goals.