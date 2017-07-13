New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nathaniel Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah in action during his side's Premier League clash with champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell English midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for £5m this summer, which has attracted Watford and Swansea City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 09:27 UK

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell unsettled midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for £5m in this summer's transfer window, which has attracted the attention of Premier League duo Watford and Swansea City.

The 22-year-old, who helped England Under-21s reach the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championships this summer, only has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

It has been claimed that the midfielder is considering his future with the Blues after becoming frustrated with a lack of movement over a new contract, with the two parties said to still be some way apart.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are now prepared to part ways with the Englishman, and a price of just £5m has led to interest from Swansea and Watford as the pair prepare to battle for the midfielder's services.

Chalobah, who has been with Chelsea since the age of 11, made 15 first-team appearances last season, although he only started one game in the Premier League.

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Stoke in pole position to sign Zouma on loan?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nathaniel Chalobah, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa misses start of pre-season training
 A very alarmed Moussa Dembele in action for Celtic in September 2016
Chelsea 'turn attention to Moussa Dembele'
 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Danilo in training on March 6, 2017
Chelsea 'on brink of Danilo deal'
Hughes "very hopeful" over Kurt ZoumaChelsea 'agree £40m Bakayoko deal'Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'Stoke in pole position to sign Zouma on loan?Chelsea's Van Ginkel set for PSV move?
Jose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'Zola: 'Belotti is perfect for Chelsea'Crystal Palace land Loftus-Cheek on loanAbramovich gives Chelsea players watchesChelsea offered Aubameyang for £65m?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Watford News
Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah in action during his side's Premier League clash with champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Nathaniel Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'
 Jamie Vardy tussles with Mario Suarez during the Premier League game between Watford and Leicester City on March 5, 2016
Mario Suarez makes Chinese Super League move
 Napoli's Ivan Strinic in action against Lazio on April 9, 2017
Watford planning moves for Ivan Strinic, Gregoire Defrel?
Spurs to pay £16m for Venezuelan prospect?PL season to begin on a Friday nightReport: Leicester launch £20m Deeney bidWatford land Kiko on four-year dealWatford complete Daniel Bachmann signing
Watford 'eyeing Nathaniel Chalobah move'Watford's Okaka receives offer from China?Craig Cathcart pens new Watford dealHull keen to offload Andrew Robertson?Hughes "massively excited" to join Watford
> Watford Homepage
More Swansea City News
Big boy Jack Cork celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Liverpool on May 1, 2016
Report: Burnley in talks with Swansea City's Jack Cork
 Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Swansea City 'reject Everton's £40m Gylfi Sigurdsson bid'
 Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson left out of Swansea City's pre-season squad
Chalobah 'can leave Chelsea for £5m'Llorente to miss Swansea pre-season tourStoke, Palace 'in battle for Bartley'Clement confirms interest in SigurdssonBurnley complete Jack Cork signing
Sigurdsson 'asking price set at £50m'Swansea 'yet to receive bid for Mawson'Everton to make fresh Sigurdsson bid?Swansea recruit Mesa from Las PalmasReport: Chelsea back in for Llorente
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
 