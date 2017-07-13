Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell English midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for £5m this summer, which has attracted Watford and Swansea City.

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell unsettled midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah for £5m in this summer's transfer window, which has attracted the attention of Premier League duo Watford and Swansea City.

The 22-year-old, who helped England Under-21s reach the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championships this summer, only has one year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

It has been claimed that the midfielder is considering his future with the Blues after becoming frustrated with a lack of movement over a new contract, with the two parties said to still be some way apart.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are now prepared to part ways with the Englishman, and a price of just £5m has led to interest from Swansea and Watford as the pair prepare to battle for the midfielder's services.

Chalobah, who has been with Chelsea since the age of 11, made 15 first-team appearances last season, although he only started one game in the Premier League.