Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reported to be in talks with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy as he ponders the next step of his career path.
The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.
Man United ultimately opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.
According to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic is being offered a deal worth £6m per year by LA Galaxy, which would make him the highest paid player in the MLS.
Ibrahimovic has also been linked with a move to former club AC Milan, while the Red Devils have reportedly not ruled out offering him a new short-term deal if he can prove his fitness.