New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over Los Angeles Galaxy switch

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
© SilverHub
Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is rumoured to be in talks with Los Angeles Galaxy over a lucrative move to the United States.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 22:44 UK

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reported to be in talks with Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles Galaxy as he ponders the next step of his career path.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances for Manchester United during the 2016-17 campaign, but he missed the final stages of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

Man United ultimately opted against renewing the striker's contract for a further 12 months, although the Swede has stayed at the club to continue his rehabilitation.

According to The Mirror, Ibrahimovic is being offered a deal worth £6m per year by LA Galaxy, which would make him the highest paid player in the MLS.

Ibrahimovic has also been linked with a move to former club AC Milan, while the Red Devils have reportedly not ruled out offering him a new short-term deal if he can prove his fitness.

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Read Next:
Ibrahimovic 'opens LA Galaxy talks'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over Los Angeles Galaxy switch
 Sports Mole logo
Manchester United, Real Madrid pre-season base in Los Angeles suffers bomb scare
 Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
Inter Milan: 'Ivan Perisic not joining Manchester United'
Luke Shaw 'given lifeline by Mourinho'Man United 'turn attention to Nainggolan'Ibrahimovic promises 'a big announcement'Januzaj joins Real Sociedad from Man UnitedDi Matteo: 'Lukaku perfect fit for Man United'
Man Utd 'contact Aurier over move'Pereira eyes first-team role at Man UtdJose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'West Brom 'want Smalling, Jones'Eric Dier 'keen on Manchester United move'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Los Angeles Galaxy News
A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over Los Angeles Galaxy switch
 Robbie Keane of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring Ireland's 3rd goal during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland at Estadio Algarve on September 4, 2015 in Faro, Portugal.
Report: Robbie Keane open to Harry Redknapp reunion at Birmingham City
 Chelsea's Ashley Cole in action during a friendly match against Indonesia All-Stars on July 25, 2013
Ashley Cole keen on returning to Chelsea as scout or coach
Ibrahimovic 'opens LA Galaxy talks'Carlos Vela 'in talks with MLS clubs'TV station claims Ibrahimovic is LA-boundMourinho "calm" about Ibrahimovic futureCole amused by Arsenal's lack of success
Man Utd to face Man City in pre-seasonIbrahimovic agent rules out Napoli moveNeville: 'Ibrahimovic deserves two-year deal'Lalas talks up Galaxy Ibrahimovic dealLA Galaxy offer Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?
> Los Angeles Galaxy Homepage



Tables
 