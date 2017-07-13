New Transfer Talk header

Report: Liverpool make RB Leipzig £57m offer for Naby Keita

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
RB Leipzig reportedly turn down a £57m bid from Liverpool for Guinean midfielder Naby Keita.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 22:20 UK

RB Leipzig have reportedly rejected a £57m offer from Liverpool for midfielder Naby Keita.

Last season, the 22-year-old midfielder contributed eight goals and seven assists from 31 league appearances as the Red Bulls finished second in the Bundesliga table.

Earlier on Thursday, Leipzig reportedly told the Reds that Keita was not for sale, but according to Bild, Liverpool submitted an offer for the Guinea international later on in the day.

It is believed that Keita is eager to move to Anfield and would forfeit loyalty bonuses in his current contract to do so, but may have to go as far as submitting a transfer request if he wants to leave this summer.

Keita, who joined Leipzig from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in June 2016, reportedly has a £55m release clause inserted in his contract which comes into effect in 12 months' time, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has earmarked him as the club's premier target this summer.

