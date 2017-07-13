Manchester City reportedly agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Kyle Walker for a fee in the region of £50m.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly come to an agreement over the transfer of defender Kyle Walker.

The England international has been a long-term target for City, but it had seemed that they may drop their interest when it appeared a near certainty that Dani Alves would arrive from Juventus.

However, the veteran full-back has instead linked up with Paris Saint-Germain and according to The Sun, City have pressed on with their pursuit of Walker.

It has been claimed that Spurs have accepted a bid in the region of £50m for a player who was only used on a rotational basis during the closing weeks of last season.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 229 appearances for the North London outfit but after the right-back and Spurs failed to come to an agreement over a new contract, it quickly emerged that a departure from the club this summer was a possibility.

City are in need of new full-backs this summer after Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all left the Etihad Stadium.