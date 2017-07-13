New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City agree deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City reportedly agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Kyle Walker for a fee in the region of £50m.
Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly come to an agreement over the transfer of defender Kyle Walker.

The England international has been a long-term target for City, but it had seemed that they may drop their interest when it appeared a near certainty that Dani Alves would arrive from Juventus.

However, the veteran full-back has instead linked up with Paris Saint-Germain and according to The Sun, City have pressed on with their pursuit of Walker.

It has been claimed that Spurs have accepted a bid in the region of £50m for a player who was only used on a rotational basis during the closing weeks of last season.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 229 appearances for the North London outfit but after the right-back and Spurs failed to come to an agreement over a new contract, it quickly emerged that a departure from the club this summer was a possibility.

City are in need of new full-backs this summer after Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all left the Etihad Stadium.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand in action against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
