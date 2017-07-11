New Transfer Talk header

Dani Alves 'snubs Manchester City for Paris Saint-Germain'

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain reportedly beat Manchester City to the signing of former Barcelona and Juventus full-back Dani Alves.
Dani Alves has reportedly decided against a move to Manchester City in favour of joining Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

City had been considered favourites to land the former Juventus full-back following his release from the Italian champions, with the Brazilian thought to be keen on the idea of reuniting with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

However, reports emerged towards the end of last week that PSG were ready to hijack the bid due to the length of time it was taking City to get the deal over the line.

Alves is currently in Paris and the Telegraph reports that he has now completed a medical, with a two-year deal expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The Brazil international's change of mind is a major blow to City's transfer plans, with a new full-back among Guardiola's priorities this transfer window after the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy all left the club.

City are still understood to be interested in Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker, although he is expected to cost at least £50m whereas Alves was available on a free transfer.

James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'
