Manchester City are reportedly preparing a £25m offer for Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand.

Man City have lost full-backs Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna this summer, while they have missed out on the signing of Brazilian international Dani Alves, who turned down the Citizens for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the Daily Mail, Bertrand has been a target for the former Premier League champions since the start of last month, and head coach Pep Guardiola is preparing to give the green light on a £25m bid.

Bertrand, who has also been strongly linked with a return to Chelsea, joined Southampton on a permanent deal in the summer of 2015 after spending the 2014-15 campaign on loan at St Mary's.

The 27-year-old scored twice and provided four assists in 28 Premier League appearances last season.