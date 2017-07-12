New Transfer Talk header

Paris Saint-Germain complete Dani Alves signing

Paris Saint-Germain complete the signing of rumoured Manchester City target and former Juventus full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer.
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of former Juventus full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer.

Alves had been expected to join former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City following his release from the Italian champions, but PSG hijacked the deal towards the end of last week.

The Brazilian international has now been officially unveiled by the Ligue 1 outfit and is understood to have signed a two-year deal worth a reported £230,000 a week in the French capital.


Alves scored six goals in 33 appearances across all competitions during his solitary season in Turin, helping Juventus to the league and cup double in addition to the Champions League final.

Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
