New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Athletic Bilbao considering move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?

Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Athletic Bilbao are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, who may be demoted to second choice left-back next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 16:54 UK

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Athletic Bilbao.

Monreal has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium, while he made 43 appearances during the most recent campaign where he emerged as one of the club's most consistent players.

However, after the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04, he may find himself as second choice at left-back, while Kieran Gibbs and Cohen Bramall are other options for manager Arsene Wenger.

According to Don Balon, Bilbao are ready to make an approach for the 31-year-old as they look to strengthen at full-back ahead of the new season.

Monreal is no stranger to top-flight football back in his homeland, with a total of seven years being spent at Osasuna and Malaga.

The 31-year-old still has two years remaining on his existing deal, but he may be allowed to leave the North Londoners should Bilbao meet Arsenal's valuation.

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal in action against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Nacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Gibbs, Cohen Bramall, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal 'interested in West Ham United's Domingos Quina'
 Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
 Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Athletic Bilbao considering move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?
Result: Lacazette nets as Arsenal see off SydneyLive Commentary: Sydney FC 0-2 Arsenal - as it happenedDortmund to move for Olivier Giroud?Ramsey: 'New system works for Arsenal'Mesut Ozil: 'I want to stay at Arsenal'
Giroud admits uncertain Arsenal futureMesut Ozil: "I hope Alexis stays"Ross Barkley absence 'due to injury'Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Bellerin'Mbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Athletic Bilbao News
Nacho Monreal of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Athletic Bilbao considering move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal?
 A general view of Athletic Bilbao's new San Mames Stadium on September 16, 2013
Yeray Alvarez 'to undergo more chemotherapy'
 Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal in action against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?
Valverde: 'I could take a sabbatical'Ernesto Valverde resigns as Bilbao bossBarcelona announce date to name new bossIraizoz to leave Bilbao this summerValverde future 'to be revealed this week'
Ernesto Valverde denies exit reportsReport: Valverde to leave BilbaoValverde 'clear favourite for Barca job'Arsenal contact possible Wenger replacement?Barcelona deny making Valverde approach
> Athletic Bilbao Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 