Athletic Bilbao are reportedly considering a move for Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal, who may be demoted to second choice left-back next season.

Monreal has spent the past four-and-a-half years at the Emirates Stadium, while he made 43 appearances during the most recent campaign where he emerged as one of the club's most consistent players.

However, after the arrival of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke 04, he may find himself as second choice at left-back, while Kieran Gibbs and Cohen Bramall are other options for manager Arsene Wenger.

According to Don Balon, Bilbao are ready to make an approach for the 31-year-old as they look to strengthen at full-back ahead of the new season.

Monreal is no stranger to top-flight football back in his homeland, with a total of seven years being spent at Osasuna and Malaga.

The 31-year-old still has two years remaining on his existing deal, but he may be allowed to leave the North Londoners should Bilbao meet Arsenal's valuation.